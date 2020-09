Melisa WillisMountain Home - Ms. Melisa Willis, age 34 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on September 6, 2020. Melisa was born to parents Mark and Kitty (Juber) Willis on March 1, 1986 in Mountain Home.Melisa is survived by her parents and two children, Deacan and Alaina Rouse.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the pavilion in the Bull Shoals State Park in Lakeview, Arkansas.