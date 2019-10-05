Melissa Dawn Jones



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Melissa Dawn Jones of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Melissa went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 37. She was born May 2, 1982, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the daughter of Mark and Peggy Jones Melton. She married Geoffrey Jones on October 24, 2001, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and was a care giver for Home Instead. She enjoyed decorating, music, nature walks, collecting memories, spending time with her family and PHIL. She loved reminiscing, spending time with her friends, and making memories. She was loved by many people and will greatly missed by all who knew her..



Melissa is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Jones of Mountain Home, AR; biological father, Mark (Trish) Melton of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Peggy (Barry) DeWeese of Ava, MO; son, Austin Edward Jones of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Allie LeeAnn Jones of Mountain Home, AR; two brothers, Matthew (Amanda) Lewis of Rae Valley, AR, and Michael (Tara) Melton of Mountain Home, AR; sister-in-law, Tracy Jones of Mountain Home, AR; brother-in-law, Buzz (Skye) Jones of Cotter, AR; mother-in-law, Connie (Blaise Kratochvil) Jones of Mountain Home, AR; nieces and nephews, Chase, Gracie, Noah, Victoria, Ryan, and Henry; maternal grandparents, Ellis (Jackie) Jones; three besties, April Hand Sweden, Kimberly Azlin, and Yvette Stroud; two special aunts that shared her cancer journey, Rose Bell and Donna Jarrett; and paternal grandmother, Glenda Melton.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gene Melton; paternal grandmother, Patsy Stafford; maternal grandmother, Gracie Jones; brother-in-law, Kenneth Jones; nephew, Adam DeAtley; and special friends, Crystal Martinez Story and Jessica Leistikow.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019