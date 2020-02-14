|
Melvin Chism
Norfork - Mr. Melvin Chism, 67, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born July 8, 1952 in Mountain View, Arkansas to Glen and Jarlene (Branscum) Chism. He worked many years in road construction for Guy King and the Baxter County Road and Bridge crew. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Melvin is survived by his 3 sons: Darrin (Sandra) Chism, Daniel (Regina) Chism, and Jared Chism; 6 grandchildren: Gabe, Ethan, Alexia, Hallie, Ripley, and Rogan; 2 brothers: Cecil (Donna) Chism and Kennith (Lisa) Chism; 3 sisters: Helen (Joe) Woods, Connie Corter, and Lisa Stubbs. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Paul Chism, and nephew: Brian Woods.
A visitation will be held at 10:00am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home. Services will follow at 12:00pm. Interment will be at Galatia Cemetery in Norfork. All arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020