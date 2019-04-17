Melvin Lee Linthicum



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Melvin Lee Linthicum of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.



Melvin passed away April 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born December 12, 1942, in Hocomo, Missouri, the son of Elmer and Theo Ellison Beasley. Melvin was saved and became a Christian, June 1954, at the age of eleven. He was baptized August 22, 1954, by his uncle, Reverend John Wray. He worked as a lineman for the Howell-Oregon Electric Company. He attended the Full Gospel Bible Church in Bakersfield, Missouri and the Masonic Lodge in West Plains, Missouri, Mt. Zion #327 and was a 50 year Master Mason. He was also a lake fishing guide and owned Mel's Professional Painting in Mountain Home.



Melvin is survived by his wife, Maxine Linthicum of Mountain Home, AR; three sisters, Priscilla Linthicum of Midway, AR, Norma (Dale) Baxter of West Plains, MO and Barbara Luschen of Raymore, MO; niece, Marie Smith; great-nieces and nephew, Taylor, Mackenzie and Gage Smith; two step-daughters, which he called "My Girls", Karen (Daryl) Carpenter and Gail (Joe) Welsch and grandchildren, Tyler, Jeffery, Christine, Jessica, Christopher and Nicholas.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Linthicum; sister, Lana Herrell and two step-sons, Alan and Ray Fleeman.



Burial will be in the Pontiac Cemetery, Pontiac, Missouri.



Memorials may be made to Kindness, Inc., P.O. Box 1057, Mountain Home, AR 72654.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.