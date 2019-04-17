Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Linthicum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Lee Linthicum


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Lee Linthicum Obituary
Melvin Lee Linthicum

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Melvin Lee Linthicum of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.

Melvin passed away April 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born December 12, 1942, in Hocomo, Missouri, the son of Elmer and Theo Ellison Beasley. Melvin was saved and became a Christian, June 1954, at the age of eleven. He was baptized August 22, 1954, by his uncle, Reverend John Wray. He worked as a lineman for the Howell-Oregon Electric Company. He attended the Full Gospel Bible Church in Bakersfield, Missouri and the Masonic Lodge in West Plains, Missouri, Mt. Zion #327 and was a 50 year Master Mason. He was also a lake fishing guide and owned Mel's Professional Painting in Mountain Home.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Maxine Linthicum of Mountain Home, AR; three sisters, Priscilla Linthicum of Midway, AR, Norma (Dale) Baxter of West Plains, MO and Barbara Luschen of Raymore, MO; niece, Marie Smith; great-nieces and nephew, Taylor, Mackenzie and Gage Smith; two step-daughters, which he called "My Girls", Karen (Daryl) Carpenter and Gail (Joe) Welsch and grandchildren, Tyler, Jeffery, Christine, Jessica, Christopher and Nicholas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Linthicum; sister, Lana Herrell and two step-sons, Alan and Ray Fleeman.

Burial will be in the Pontiac Cemetery, Pontiac, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Kindness, Inc., P.O. Box 1057, Mountain Home, AR 72654.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now