Mountain Home - Mrs. Merilee Odegard, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Spetember 30, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born on January 13, 1957, to Virgil and Wanda (Warren) Bellnap in Des Moines, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Reginald, of the home; three sons, Joshua, Andrew and Seth; one daughter, Jessica; two grandchildren, Hunter and Ethan; four brothers, Mark Bellnap (Connie), David Bellnap (Penny), Paul Bellnap, and Steven Bellnap; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Rachel.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home with a Memorial service starting at 3:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019
