Merle Jean Scott



Paragould, formerly of Mountain Home - Merle "Jean" Scott was born on November 22, 1940 and passed away on November 22, 2019 at The Green House Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould, Arkansas. Formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, she was the widow of Ray Scott. Jean was predeceased by her parents Truman Holt and Wilma Vaughn Holt of Osceola, AR, her sister Cheryl "Ladybug" Holt Beard of Osceola, AR, and her daughter Cheryl Norene Helms of Manila, AR. She is survived by her children Herbert Helms (Tina) of Mountain Home, AR and Marietha McGarity (Rick) of Jonesboro, AR, and her grandchildren Matt McGarity (Mallory) of Brookland, AR, Jessica Smith (Leland) of Memphis, TN, Justin McGarity (Ambrea) of Paragould, AR, Stephanie Andrews (Jamar) of Jonesboro, AR, Megan Lamb (Matt) of Broken Arrow, OK, Allen Helms of Mountain Home, AR, and Kim Helms of Mountain Home, AR; and stepdaughters, Linda Scott of Mountain Home and Sherry Scott of West Memphis; and her sister Carol Vaughn Williams of Bay, AR. She leaves numerous great-grandchildren, many of whom enjoyed playing jigsaw puzzles with her over the last several years. She was a member of Christian Church of Mountain Home. Jean was an active volunteer in the community and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star District 4 of Mountain Home. She adored fishing and being outdoors. The family will celebrate Jean's life in a private memorial and requests that any memorials go to the . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019