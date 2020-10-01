1/1
Mery Jane (Harris) White
Mery Jane (Harris) White

Gassville - Ms. Mery Jane(Harris) White, 67, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 21, 1952, in Lawrence, Kansas, to Hubert and Alline (Stone) Harris. She was a member of Twin Lakes Baptist Church and who enjoyed crocheting, movies, Country Gospel Music.

She is survived by her mother; 2 brothers: Tim Harris and Gary (Mae) Harris; twin sister Terrie Clark and sister Vickey Greer, 1 uncle; 4 aunts, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, brother-in-law Don Clark, and niece Becky.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
