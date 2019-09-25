Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Michael David Hayes of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Nazarus Maduba officiating.

Michael passed away August 17, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 44. He was born March 10, 1975, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of James Dale Hayes and Susan Keller Hayes. He married Erika Leigh Strange on May 19, 1999, in Las Vegas, NV and worked as an I.T. Project Manager. Michael lived in Mountain Home since moving from Atlanta, GA, in 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, poking fun at his aunts and loved his dogs.

Michael is survived by his mother, Susan Hayes of Mountain Home, AR, son; James Cole Hayes of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Roger Dale Hayes, of Rolla, MO; uncles, Bill Keller, of Mountain Home, AR and Robert Keller, of Mountain View, AR; aunts, Jean (Dick) Best, of Buffalo, NY, Colleen (Bill) Anderson, of West Plains, MO and Melva Dancey, of West Plains, MO; several cousins and many dear friends in Mountain Home, AR.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Dale Hayes and wife, Erika Leigh Hayes.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 25, 2019
