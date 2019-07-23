|
Michael David Stephen, Sr.
Stone County - Michael David Stephen, Sr, son of Joe and Linda Edison Stephen, was born January 14, 1963 in Harvey, Illinois. He departed this life July 18, 2019 in Stone County, Arkansas at the age of 56 years, 6 months and 4 days. Mike was a 1982 graduate of Calico Rock High School. At the age of sixteen he began his public service as a Volunteer Firefighter and continued until death. The past nine years he served as Fire Chief for the Pineville Fire Department. Mike was also a Fire Academy and Law Enforcement Instructor. Mike proudly served in the United States Army, enlisting after graduating high school. Mike had over 25 years of law enforcement experience. At the time of his death, he was a Sergeant with the Stone County Sheriff's Office in Mountain View. Mike was united for 22 years and married to Susan Lynn King. He was a member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #625 in Calico Rock. He was also a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Calico Rock.
Mike is survived by his wife: Susan Stephen of Pineville; three sons: Mike Stephen Jr of Mountain View, Logan Stephen and Brandon Stephen of Pineville; one daughter: Tiffany Stephen Nelson of Georgia; his parents: Joe and Linda Stephen of Pineville; two brothers: Daniel Stephen and wife Tammy, Mark Stephen and wife Stacia all of Pineville; one sister: Laura Hoover of Missouri; three grandchildren: Leilani Stephen, Devajea Stephen both of Georgia and Ryker Stephen of Mountain Home; several uncles and aunts; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and many good friends. He was preceded in death by one son: Joseph Wayne Stephen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Eddie's Family Funeral Home, 2206 Hwy 56, Calico Rock, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Calico Rock High School Gymnasium, #1 Pirate Place, Calico Rock, Arkansas with Andy Riley officiating.
A private burial will be held at Trimble Campground Cemetery with Beth Kratochvil officiating.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 23, 2019