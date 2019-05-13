|
Michael Dudgeon
Gamaliel - Michael Lynn Dudgeon, 66, of Gamaliel passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born November 1, 1952 in Mendota, Illinois to the late Albert and Lois (Kisch) Dudgeon. Michael is preceded in passing by his parents and a stepmother, Dona Dudgeon.
Michael is survived by a brother, Dan (Judy) Dudgeon of Boston, Massachusetts; two sisters, June (Jerry) Rowlett of Howards Ridge, Missouri and Judy (Kerry) Lane of Benton, Arkansas; a stepbrother, Jim (Sujin) Dudgeon of Niceville, Florida; a stepsister, Deb (Dick) Smith of Clinton, Arkansas and good friend Bobbie Burchard of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Burial is private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 13, 2019