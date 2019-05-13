Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dudgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dudgeon


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Dudgeon Obituary
Michael Dudgeon

Gamaliel - Michael Lynn Dudgeon, 66, of Gamaliel passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born November 1, 1952 in Mendota, Illinois to the late Albert and Lois (Kisch) Dudgeon. Michael is preceded in passing by his parents and a stepmother, Dona Dudgeon.

Michael is survived by a brother, Dan (Judy) Dudgeon of Boston, Massachusetts; two sisters, June (Jerry) Rowlett of Howards Ridge, Missouri and Judy (Kerry) Lane of Benton, Arkansas; a stepbrother, Jim (Sujin) Dudgeon of Niceville, Florida; a stepsister, Deb (Dick) Smith of Clinton, Arkansas and good friend Bobbie Burchard of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Burial is private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now