Michael Earl Clay
Gainesville - Michael Earl Clay, 67 of Gainesville, MO, lost his battle with ALS on May 15, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR. Trish and Brandt were at his side.
Michael was born on October 7, 1951 in Granite City, IL to Louie Dorman Clay and Geraldine (Evans) Clay.
Michael married Patricia Estes March 22, 1997. He served in the Armed Services from 1972-1975. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church. He retired from Baxter Laboratories after 23 years.
Michael is survived by his wife Trish Estes-Clay, son Brandt Clay of the home and his constant companion Nugget. He is also survived by two sisters Pam Cockran and her husband Keith of Bunker Hill, IL; Becky Bergeron and her husband Steve of Bryant, AR; brother Fred Clay of Granite City, IL; brothers-in-law Ronnie Estes and his wife Kim of Blackwell, MO; Don Estes and wife Sarah of Warrenton, MO; Joey Estes and wife Gretchen of Gainesville, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Dustin Estes.
Funeral services will be held at Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church in Gainesville, MO at 2:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019. Visitation will be at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville, MO, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 4-6 PM. Burial will be in the Faye Cemetery.
Donations for Faye Cemetery can be left at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Gainesville, MO.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 20, 2019