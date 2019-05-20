Services
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street P.O. Box 65
Gainesville, MO 65655
(417) 679-3315
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
Gainesville, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church
Gainesville, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Earl Clay


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Earl Clay Obituary
Michael Earl Clay

Gainesville - Michael Earl Clay, 67 of Gainesville, MO, lost his battle with ALS on May 15, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR. Trish and Brandt were at his side.

Michael was born on October 7, 1951 in Granite City, IL to Louie Dorman Clay and Geraldine (Evans) Clay.

Michael married Patricia Estes March 22, 1997. He served in the Armed Services from 1972-1975. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church. He retired from Baxter Laboratories after 23 years.

Michael is survived by his wife Trish Estes-Clay, son Brandt Clay of the home and his constant companion Nugget. He is also survived by two sisters Pam Cockran and her husband Keith of Bunker Hill, IL; Becky Bergeron and her husband Steve of Bryant, AR; brother Fred Clay of Granite City, IL; brothers-in-law Ronnie Estes and his wife Kim of Blackwell, MO; Don Estes and wife Sarah of Warrenton, MO; Joey Estes and wife Gretchen of Gainesville, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Dustin Estes.

Funeral services will be held at Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church in Gainesville, MO at 2:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019. Visitation will be at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville, MO, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 4-6 PM. Burial will be in the Faye Cemetery.

Donations for Faye Cemetery can be left at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Gainesville, MO.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now