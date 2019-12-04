Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Mountain Home - Michael J. Graham, 70, of Mountain Home passed away December 3, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born August 27, 1949 in Sylacauga, Alabama to the late Elmer and Ruby (Chadwell) Graham.

Michael is survived by his wife, Bonnie Graham; his children; stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and his nieces.

Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
