Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael Hamilton Obituary
Michael Hamilton

Mountain Home - Michael Ray Hamilton, 71, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born February 4, 1948 to the late Roland and Henrietta (Buckley) Hamilton in Richmond, Missouri. Michael is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War and in Thailand. He loved traveling and spending time with his family. Michael is preceded in passing by his parents and a brother, James.

Michael is survived by his wife, Alice Hamilton of Mountain Home; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Russtine Hamilton of Oklahoma; a step-son, Mark Burns of Mountain Home; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and two sisters, Carol Venable and Janet Gail Holloway both of Kansas City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Stace Cupples officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019
