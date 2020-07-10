Michael Hearell
Mountain Home - Michael Keith Hearell, 81, of Mountain Home passed away peacefully July 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born January 21, 1939 in Elizabethtown, IL to Leaffa (McMaster)and Homer Hearell. Michael married Penny Weygand Lucas December 31, 1987. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, James and Carl; sisters, Kathleen McConnell and Judy Cimmerer and stepson, Kenny Mullins. His love for fishing is what brought him to Mountain Home, where he enjoyed 31 years of retirement with his beautiful bride.
Michael is survived by his wife, Penny Hearell of Mountain Home; daughter Michele Buffo of Mountain Home, AR; Robert (Tammy) Lucas of Seneca, IL, Dawn McLoughlin of Arvada, CO and Jimmy (Danyel) Lucas of Mountain Home, AR; stepchildren, Debra Hobbs, David Hans and Brenda Hans; several nieces and nephews; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. There wasn't a person Mike ever met that didn't love his easy-going demeanor and charming smile; he was a friend to all. Mike was the epitome of a family man, there was no greater joy in his life than being with the ones who loved him the most.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnette Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653 www.hospiceoftheozarks.org
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
