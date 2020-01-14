Michael Jay Garner



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Michael Jay Garner passed away January 11, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 21. He was born August 27, 1998, in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Flower Mound, Texas where he met lifetime long friends in the group, Circle of Friends and many other clubs for special needs children. He loved ice cream, mashed potatoes, PT Cruisers, Match Box cars and stickers. Michael was the best helper that would jump to do anything. He had contagious laugh with a witty personality.



Michael is survived by his mother, Nellie Searles of Mountain Home, AR; two sisters, Wendy (Ernie) Gonzalez, and Angel Searles; brother, LaDerrick Edwards, and five nieces and nephews, Sherri Briley, Kristi Frugé, Brian Gonzalez, James Searles and Ryan Searles, and great niece Harper Briley.



He was preceded in death by his father, Burton Leslie Searles.



Memorials may be made to the Twin Lakes Baptist Church.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.