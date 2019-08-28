Michael "Mike" John Marquardt



Midway, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Michael "Mike" John Marquardt of Midway, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Christ By The Lake Lutheran Church, in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, with Pastor Sherman Gordius officiating. Mike passed away August 24, 2019, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 67. He was born October 6, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Dale and Marie Hlobil Marquardt. Mike was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Judith Persinger in Woodstock, Illinois, and was a journeyman machinist. Mike lived in Midway since moving from Illinois in 2014. He was a member of the Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church and he enjoyed playing the guitar, reading, and fishing. Mike is survived by his mother, Marie Marquardt of Midway, AR; sister, Catherine Ann Bridges of Mountain Home, AR; and brother, Curt Marquardt of Genoa City, WI. He was preceded in death by his father and wife. Memorials may be made to Bull Shoals Food Pantry. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019