Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM
the residence of the mother of his children, Patricia Liefer-Markowski, on Lake Norfork
Michael Joseph Markowski


Michael Joseph Markowski Obituary
Michael Joseph Markowski

Mountain Home, Arkansas - On Sunday, February 10th, 2019, Michael Joseph Markowski, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 60.

Michael was born on January 25th, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to Sigmund Sr. and Leona (Fischer) Markowski.

Michael studied political science at Southern Illinois University before moving to Red Bud, Illinois where he had ran a successful insurance agency. His family relocated to Mountain Home, Arkansas in the summer of 2000 to pursue his love of water skiing on Lake Norfork. Michael had a lifetime love of baseball and rock 'n roll. You could always count on him listening to Rush while wearing a Cubs hat.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Sigmund Sr., and his mother, Leona.

Michael is survived by his wife Kim, his sons Kurtis of East Hampton, New York and Kyle and his wife Kirstie of San Francisco, California. Michael is also survived by his three brothers Sigmund Jr. (Marie), Gerald (Elaine) and Victor (Tracey).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the residence of the mother of his children, Patricia Liefer-Markowski, on Lake Norfork at 7:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2019
