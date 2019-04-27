Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
Bethel Memorial Church
Creve Coeur, IL
Michael Wayne Watkins


Michael Wayne Watkins Obituary
Michael Wayne Watkins

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Michael Wayne Watkins of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Randy Ludwig and Brother Keith Dodson officiating. A Memorial Service will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Bethel Memorial Church in Creve Coeur, Illinois.

Michael passed away April 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born February 27, 1944, in Pekin, Illinois, the son of Virgil and Helen Colson Watkins. He married Danielle Saylor on October 28, 1996, in San Diego, California and worked in Mechanical Maintenance for Ameren Cilco. Michael lived in Mountain Home since moving from Pekin, Illinois, in 2014. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Northeast Lakeside Fire and Rescue. He loved being a member of the Fire Department.

Michael is survived by his wife, Danielle Watkins of Mountain Home, AR; son, Michael (Heather) Watkins of Pekin, IL; two daughters Shelly Adkison and Sherry Louden; stepson, Brian (Jenessa) Lutz of Pekin, IL; stepdaughter, Penny Gathman of Delavan, IL; sister, Lynda Dudley of Pekin, IL and seven grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Watkins, Trinity and Hunter Lutz, Kelsey (Kevin) Sheahan and Christopher and Jeremy Gathman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Shawna Watkins.

Memorials may be made to The Northeast Lakeside Fire & Rescue or the First United Methodist Church Summer Feeding Program.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
