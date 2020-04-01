Michelle Massie



Mountain Home - A Celebration of Life for Michelle Sue Massie will be at Real Life Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The time and date will be announced at a later date. Michelle passed away March 27, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 62. She was born November 28, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Don and Mary Turner Young. She married Alan Massie on August 28, 1976, in Northboro, MA and worked in banking. Michelle lived in Mountain Home since moving from Mesquite, Texas in 1993. She was a member of the Real Life Church, and Elks Lodge. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, poker, the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with her grandchildren. Michelle is survived by her husband, Alan Massie, of Mountain Home, AR; her parents, Don and Mary Young; son, Greg (Shannon) Massie, of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Jennifer Massie, of Mesquite, TX; four grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Jordan and Carter; her sister, Kelly (Frank) Shrake of Gassville, AR; brothers-in-law, Steven (Maribeth) Massie, of Cape Neddick, ME and Kevin Massie of Allenstown, NH. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Young and parents-in-law, Alan Sr. and Arline Massie. Memorials may be made to the , www.donate3.cancer.org, or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30, 2020