Bull Shoals - Mike Didway, age 67, passed into heaven on May 4th 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judi and his two daughters. His daughter Jessi Stevenson & her husband Mark of Gassville and Jenny Didway of Fayetteville. He had 5 grandchildren: Justice Didway & his wife Katie, Cole, Sam and Amber. He has one great granddaughter, Harper Gene.

A celebration of life will be held at Yellville City Park Pavilion on May 30th from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memories of Mike and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020
