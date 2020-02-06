Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave.
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Kucala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Kucala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mike Kucala Obituary
Mike Kucala

Flippin - Mike Kucala, age 65, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Mike was born November 23, 1954 to Stanley and Mary Lou (Sambol) Kucala in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Flippin in 2007 from Las Vegas and Tahoe, Nevada. He opened Parkview Pizza in Flippin in 2011, fulfilling a dream. He was a Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing and cooking and was a staunch conservative.

He is survived by his wife Julie of the home; his mother Mary L. Kucala of Flippin, Arkansas; three sons: Brian Glade of Flippin, Arkansas; Alec Kucala (Mallory) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jared Glade of Las Vegas, Nevada; his daughter Stephanie Kucala of California; two brothers: Stan Kucala (Jan) of Arkansas; Stephen Kucala (Lisa) of Florida; four sisters: Barbara Kucala of Nevada, Joan Miller of Indiana, Mary Sanders (Shane) of Flippin, Arkansas; Amy Sandack of Illinois, five grandchildren: Xavier Glade; Brentley Glade and Raelynn Glade and their mother Kaitlyn Foster; Jace Kucala, Addison Kucala and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Brown and Glenn Chamberlain officiating.

Memorials may be made to Flippin First Responders.

Memories of Mike and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -