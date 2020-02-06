|
Mike Kucala
Flippin - Mike Kucala, age 65, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Mike was born November 23, 1954 to Stanley and Mary Lou (Sambol) Kucala in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Flippin in 2007 from Las Vegas and Tahoe, Nevada. He opened Parkview Pizza in Flippin in 2011, fulfilling a dream. He was a Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing and cooking and was a staunch conservative.
He is survived by his wife Julie of the home; his mother Mary L. Kucala of Flippin, Arkansas; three sons: Brian Glade of Flippin, Arkansas; Alec Kucala (Mallory) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jared Glade of Las Vegas, Nevada; his daughter Stephanie Kucala of California; two brothers: Stan Kucala (Jan) of Arkansas; Stephen Kucala (Lisa) of Florida; four sisters: Barbara Kucala of Nevada, Joan Miller of Indiana, Mary Sanders (Shane) of Flippin, Arkansas; Amy Sandack of Illinois, five grandchildren: Xavier Glade; Brentley Glade and Raelynn Glade and their mother Kaitlyn Foster; Jace Kucala, Addison Kucala and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Saturday February 8, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Brown and Glenn Chamberlain officiating.
Memorials may be made to Flippin First Responders.
Memories of Mike and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020