Mildred Ruth Rorie



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Mildred Ruth Rorie of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday February 22, 2020 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Kevin Gore officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.



Mildred passed away February 14, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was born May 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She was a Nurse's Aid and lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois in 1978. She enjoyed fishing, bingo and spending time with family.



Mildred is survived by her two sons, Ed (Jackie) Coombs of Mountain Home, AR and Mike Coombs of Michigan; two sisters, Marion Washner of Clarkridge, AR and Pauline Figurski of Mountain Home, AR; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Warren Coombs; second husband,



Carbie Vernon (T-Bone) Rorie; two sons, Fred and Tommy Coombs; three brothers and one sister.



Burial will be in the Mountain Home Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR, with Ed Coombs, Dakota Figurski, Rob Washner, Marty Figurski, Sean Sammons and Ross Sammons as pallbearers. Mike Coombs will be an honorary pallbearer.



Memorials may be made to the Alley-White American Legion Post #52.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020