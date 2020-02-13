Milton Sills



Mountain Home - Milton R. Sills 92 yrs old of Mountain Home Arkansas, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas passed away at Baxter Regional Medical Center on February 12, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1927 to Roy and Lela Sills. He was a veteran, serving in the Korean War. He worked as a clerk for the Rock Island Railroad in Kansas City before retiring in 1989 and moving to Mountain Home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Medora Richardson Sills, his son Robert "Robbie" Sills, his brothers Maynard, CW "Billie", and Herman Sills.



He is survived by his daughter Debbie Sills Oliver, two grandchildren: Renee Oliver and Jason (Christa) Oliver; four great grandchildren: Liam, Brooke, Chase, Jaxson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15 between 9:30-10am at Roller Chapel in Mountain Home with services to follow. Interment will be Monday, February 17 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. Services are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020