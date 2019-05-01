|
Milton Wright Hatcher
Sparta, MO - Dr. Milton Wright Hatcher, age 75 of Sparta, Missouri, passed away April 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield Missouri. Dr. Hatcher was born January 16, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee and grew up in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. He graduated high school in 1961 from Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee. In 1961, he attended the University of Guadalajara in Guadalajara Mexico. He completed his Bachelors of Science in 1967, Masters of Science in 1968 and Doctorate of Philosophy in 1974 at Mississippi State University in Starksville, Mississippi. His long career included Special Education Examiner for the State of Mississippi, Chief Psychologist at George W. Jackson Mental Health Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas; worked in Forensic Services for the State of Florida and was Chief Juvenile Officer at Baxter County Juvenile Services in Mountain Home, Arkansas. All before finding his passion as a college professor at Arkansas State University, Mountain Home, from where he retired in 2013.
He married Letha Kay (Foster) Lancaster on March 22, 1984 in Mountain Home, Arkansas and their son, William Wright Hatcher, was born in 1986. He loved traveling, teaching, working on projects inside and outside of the home with his wife, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dr. Hatcher was preceded in death by his parents, Wright Hill Hatcher and Jessamine (Huff) Hatcher of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and Stepdaughter, Michelle Lancaster Johns of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife Letha Kae Hatcher of Sparta, Missouri; son William Hatcher and fiancé Lacey Nelson of Springfield Missouri; stepson Scott Lancaster and wife Tracy of Viola, Arkansas; two daughters Amanda Hatcher (Paul) Betts of Jonesboro Arkansas and Lindsey (Blake) Romine of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas; five grandchildren and one sister, Vicki (Hatcher) Clark and husband Philip of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Celebration of life visitation service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri. Arrangements under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 1, 2019