Mountain Home - Morris L. Cox, age 77 of Lakeview, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on April 04, 1941 in Waldron, Arkansas to Amos and Mattie (Coyle) Cox.



Morris served in the United States Army as an engineer building bridges from 1965 to 1967. He was an avid crappie fisherman fishing any where he could anytime he could. He was well known throughout his family for his amazing carpentry skills and ability to fix anything that was broken. He was also a member of the VFW Post #3246 for many years in Mountain Home.



He is survived by his son: Shannon (Kimberly) Cox of Greenwood, Arkansas; one daughter: Tammy Bradish of McAlester, Oklahoma; three granddaughters: Brittany Sprinkle, Autumn Elmore, McKayla Garrett; one great-grandson: Kaeson Sprinkle; one brother: Willie Cox; loving companion Tiny his dog. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Sidney Cox, J.T. Cox, Tom Cox, and Charles Cox; one sister: Mildred Robbins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Waldron, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.