Mr. Morris Leon Bryant



Mr. Morris Leon Bryant, age 87 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.



Born Saturday, July 1, 1933 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Freeman Bryant and the late Nellie (Hall) Bryant. He married Lillie Mae on December 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a punch pressman at GE. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Berwyn, Illinois in 1993. He enjoyed family, fishing, his dogs, his cowboys, and playing cards with family and friends along with neighbors in Mountain Acres in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Morris is survived by son, Charles (Renee) Bryant of Lemont, IL, two daughters, Charlotte (Richard) Coggins of New Gloucester, ME and Linda Bryant of Downers Grove, IL, sisters, Ruby Hancock and Virbel Ireta Richardson, six grandchildren, Gina (Jeff) Wulf, James V. (Sandra) Dema, Christopher Bryant, Samantha (Mike) Coleman, Destinee Hansen and Kyle Bryant and many loved great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Lillie Mae, brothers, William Orville Bryant, Bobby Bryant and sister, Catherine Spigner.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Collier Funeral Chapel located at 211 West 5th St. Benton, KY 42025 with Luke Puckett officiating.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store