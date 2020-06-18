Murdain Fiorillo
Calico Rock, AR - Murdain Fiorillo of Calico Rock, Arkansas, passed away June 16, 2020, in Calico Rock, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born August 19, 1937, in Grantsville, West Virginia, the daughter of Russell and Florence Burrows Hathaway. She married Nicholas Fiorillo on October 4, 1969, in Aberdeen, Maryland, and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where she was a dental assistant with the Women's Army Corps. Later, she was a Postal Clerk for the United States Post Office. Murdain lived in Calico Rock since moving from Lakewood, New Jersey, in 2001. Murdain is survived by her husband, Nicholas A. Fiorillo, Jr. of Calico Rock, AR; son, Nicholas (Jennifer Taylor) Fiorillo, III of Calico Rock, AR; two grandchildren, Justin Taylor and Lexis Fiorillo; brother, Donald Hathaway of Bolivar, OH; and four sisters, Mona Weber of Fairview, PA, Nina Bateman of West Salem, OH, Carol Caraway of Tucson, AZ, and Mary Lamar of Auburn, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nicholas Fiorillo; and three brothers, Roncel, Larry, and Hoy Hathaway. A Graveside Service for Murdain will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Burial will be in the Green Burial Section of Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.