1/1
Muriel Dempsey
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel Dempsey

Lakeview - Muriel M. Dempsey of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away September 29, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 96. She was born August 12,1924, in Menominee, Michigan, the daughter of Frank and Clara Schumacher. She married James Dempsey on July 15,1950, in Menominee, Michigan. She graduated from the Misercordia Nursing School in 1945 and attended post graduate classes at Marquette Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Muriel lived in Lakeview since moving from Schaumburg, Illinois, in 1994. She was a member of St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She volunteered for more than 10 years with Hospice of the Ozarks. Muriel is survived by her son, Michael Dempsey of Elgin, IL; daughter, Patrice Dick (Joseph) of Weaton, IL; son, Timothy (Gail) Dempsey of St. Petersburg, FL; and grandchildren; Josue Dempsey, Jeff Dick, Sam Dick, Lyndsey Reece, and Amy Vigil. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, 1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653 www.foodbanknca.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved