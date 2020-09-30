Muriel Dempsey
Lakeview - Muriel M. Dempsey of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away September 29, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 96. She was born August 12,1924, in Menominee, Michigan, the daughter of Frank and Clara Schumacher. She married James Dempsey on July 15,1950, in Menominee, Michigan. She graduated from the Misercordia Nursing School in 1945 and attended post graduate classes at Marquette Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Muriel lived in Lakeview since moving from Schaumburg, Illinois, in 1994. She was a member of St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She volunteered for more than 10 years with Hospice of the Ozarks. Muriel is survived by her son, Michael Dempsey of Elgin, IL; daughter, Patrice Dick (Joseph) of Weaton, IL; son, Timothy (Gail) Dempsey of St. Petersburg, FL; and grandchildren; Josue Dempsey, Jeff Dick, Sam Dick, Lyndsey Reece, and Amy Vigil. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, 1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653 www.foodbanknca.org
