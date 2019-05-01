Nadine Kellem



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Nadine Kellem of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Gene Carson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Nadine passed away April 29, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born November 3, 1942, the daughter of William and Helen Kuehner Kellem. She worked at Baxter Lab for 30 years. She enjoyed working in her yard and her garden.



Nadine is survived by her sisters, Blanch Gilley and Evelyn Gilley; several nieces and nephews, including locally, Karen and Rhonda Allen and David and Randy Gilley; and several close friends. She was grateful for the help she had in recent years from Home Instead Senior Care.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Kellem and Leonard Kellem; and sisters, Mildred Stancil and Eileen Wallace.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019