Nancie "Francis" Keeling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancie "Francis" Keeling

Midway - Nancie "Francis" Keeling, 83, of Midway, Arkansas, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away in the early hours of June 17, 2020. She was born in Manning, Arkansas on February 18, 1937. Francis loved animals and they loved her back, because they sensed she was a gentle soul. She was often called "Dr. Doolittle" among the family. Francis' other love was beautiful flowers. She tenderly cared for her orchids of which she was very proud.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Pyle (Larry) of Midway, AR; niece, Kay Ficus of Midway, AR; nephews, Randy Johnson of Flippin, AR and Larry Johnson of Calico Rock and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Agnes Johnson and nephews Michael Johnson and Ronald Johnson.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved