Nancie "Francis" Keeling
Midway - Nancie "Francis" Keeling, 83, of Midway, Arkansas, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away in the early hours of June 17, 2020. She was born in Manning, Arkansas on February 18, 1937. Francis loved animals and they loved her back, because they sensed she was a gentle soul. She was often called "Dr. Doolittle" among the family. Francis' other love was beautiful flowers. She tenderly cared for her orchids of which she was very proud.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Pyle (Larry) of Midway, AR; niece, Kay Ficus of Midway, AR; nephews, Randy Johnson of Flippin, AR and Larry Johnson of Calico Rock and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Agnes Johnson and nephews Michael Johnson and Ronald Johnson.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.