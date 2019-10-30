|
Nancy Couch
Mountain Home - Nancy Kay Couch, 67, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born August 21, 1952 in Everett, Washington to Richard and Evelyn (Armstrong) Dykstra. Nancy loved Knitting, crocheting, sewing and going to casinos. She is preceded in passing by her father and a sister, Patricia Dykstra.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jeff Couch of Mountain Home; two daughters, Tara (Patrick) Black and Tabbatha (Jayme) Gordon and one son, David (Krista) Couch, all from Jonesboro; four grandchildren, Heather, Victoria, Megan and Shelby and one great grandchild, Judah; three sisters, Terry Testa, Jeanne Brooks and Sandra Dykstra; three brothers, Larry, Daniel and Karl Dykstra and many more family and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019