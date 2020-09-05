Nancy Fiske

1/1
Lakeview - Nancy L. Fiske of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away September 4, 2020, in Lakeview at the age of 77. She was born August 15, 1943, in Sterling, Indiana, the daughter of Kenneth and Della (Fogleman) Southard. She met Charles W. Fiske when they were both working as dental technicians near Chicago and were married on March 10, 1963, in Sterling, IN. Nancy spent most of her later career working for High School District 214 in Suburban Chicago. Nancy lived in Lakeview since moving from Wheeling, IL in 1996. Nancy was a dedicated volunteer at the "Little Bit Used" Shop in Bull Shoals and Hospice House of the Ozarks. Nancy was dearly loved by everyone who knew her. Nancy is survived by her son, Charles K. Fiske of Lakeview; brothers, Kenneth (Leah) Southard of Richardson, TX and Ed (Claudia) Southard of Noblesville, IN; sister, Kitty (David) Polk of North Port, FL; and five grandchildren: Kahlela, Kitiara, and Karyssa Fiske of Albuquerque, NM; Anna Fiske of Fishers, IN, and Danny Fiske of Dubuque, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Shawn Fiske. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, at Kirby Family Funeral Chapel in Bull Shoals, AR. A Funeral Service for Nancy will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Kirby Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Patrick Norris officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, AR. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
