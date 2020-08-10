1/1
Nancy Kay Jacobs
Nancy Kay Jacobs

Bull Shoals, Arkansas - Nancy Kay Jacobs, who could light up a room with her smile, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away August 9, 2020, in Bull Shoals at the age of 74. She was born July 19, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Robert and Tommy Cox Collinsworth. She married Jerry Jacobs on September 3, 1971 in Lemorre, CA and after ten years apart the couple came back together and remarried on July 19, 2006 in Bull Shoals, AR with her Cotter and Lakeview Red Hatters as attendants. Nancy lived in Bull Shoals since moving from CA, in 2004. Nancy was a talented jewelry maker and loved decorating gourds. She was a member of the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church and enjoyed working with the youth.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Jacobs of Bull Shoals, AR.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Memorials may be made to the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
