Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pippin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy May Pippin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy May Pippin Obituary
Nancy May Pippin

Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Nancy May Pippin of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at a later date. Nancy passed away holding her husband's hand on November 2, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 61. She was born March 24, 1958, in Monterey, California, the daughter of Lester and Ruth Poust Brackhahn. She married Donald Pippin on February 17, 1993, in Grosebeck, Texas. Nancy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Texas, in 2007. Nancy loved to go fishing, cooking, and traveling, seeing the sites with Don. She loved to take pictures of everything outdoors. Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald Pippin of Mountain Home, AR; four sisters, Ann (George) Pissard of Wisconsin, Carrol (John) Leza of Sierra Vista, AZ, Arleen (Milton) Teacher of Mesa, AZ, Beverly (Dale) O'Shaughnessy of Sierra Vista, AZ; brother, Allen (Suzie) Brackhahn of Sierra Vista, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Larry Brackhahn. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now