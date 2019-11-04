Nancy May Pippin



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Nancy May Pippin of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at a later date. Nancy passed away holding her husband's hand on November 2, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 61. She was born March 24, 1958, in Monterey, California, the daughter of Lester and Ruth Poust Brackhahn. She married Donald Pippin on February 17, 1993, in Grosebeck, Texas. Nancy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Texas, in 2007. Nancy loved to go fishing, cooking, and traveling, seeing the sites with Don. She loved to take pictures of everything outdoors. Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald Pippin of Mountain Home, AR; four sisters, Ann (George) Pissard of Wisconsin, Carrol (John) Leza of Sierra Vista, AZ, Arleen (Milton) Teacher of Mesa, AZ, Beverly (Dale) O'Shaughnessy of Sierra Vista, AZ; brother, Allen (Suzie) Brackhahn of Sierra Vista, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Larry Brackhahn. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019