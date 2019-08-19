Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Gassville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Gassville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Vines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Vines


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Vines Obituary
Nancy Vines

Gassville - Nancy Elizabeth Vines, 64, of Gassville passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born May 21, 1955 to the late Glen and Myrtle (Roberts) Hodges in Monkey Run, Arkansas. Nancy loved cooking and spending time with her family. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Melvin Vines; her parents and three brothers, Elmer, Dean and Gary.

Nancy is survived by two sons, Mac Davis of Gassville, Robert Vines of Gassville; two stepsons, Kevin Vines of Harrison and Scotty Vines; one daughter, Tina Vines of Gassville; four sisters, Ellen Gardner of Mountain Home, Pat Pope of Mountain Home, Doris Brandon of Gassville and Celia Hodges of Ohio; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Carleigh and Logan Vines all of Gassville and many more family and friends.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Gassville Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Wise officiating. Burial will be at the Gassville Cemetery under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now