Nancy Vines



Gassville - Nancy Elizabeth Vines, 64, of Gassville passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born May 21, 1955 to the late Glen and Myrtle (Roberts) Hodges in Monkey Run, Arkansas. Nancy loved cooking and spending time with her family. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Melvin Vines; her parents and three brothers, Elmer, Dean and Gary.



Nancy is survived by two sons, Mac Davis of Gassville, Robert Vines of Gassville; two stepsons, Kevin Vines of Harrison and Scotty Vines; one daughter, Tina Vines of Gassville; four sisters, Ellen Gardner of Mountain Home, Pat Pope of Mountain Home, Doris Brandon of Gassville and Celia Hodges of Ohio; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Carleigh and Logan Vines all of Gassville and many more family and friends.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Gassville Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Wise officiating. Burial will be at the Gassville Cemetery under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.