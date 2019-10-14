Nancy Williams



Mountain Home - A celebration of the life of Nancy Williams will be held at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church located at 511 Coley Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Kevin Gore on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome.



Nancy was born on April 20, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard Francis and Daisy Helen Crokin. She departed this life on October 12, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Nancy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and keeping up to date with current events and politics. She loved her church, her church family and her family and friends. Nancy loved all the animals she worked with in Illinois and all the dogs, cats and various other critters that were an important part of her life.



Nancy is survived by her son, Billy Williams of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two daughters, Nina (Scott) Gulls of Illinois, Nanette Baker of Illinois; a sister, Suzan-Oda (Bill) Knese of Arizona; a grandson, Richard, wife Lauren and great-granddaughter, Samantha Lankford of Illinois; daughter of Nancy's heart, Margo, son-in-law, Chris and their children, David and Sarah Jackson-Lockyer; daughter of Nancy's heart, Jamie Landry, her husband Pat and their children and families; her grandchildren, Philip and Noelle Dupasquier and Goddaughter Cynthia Quinn and special cousin, Patti and her four legged fur baby, Mia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 511 Coley Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Peitz Cancer Support House, 624 Hospital Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 30, 2019