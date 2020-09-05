Naomi Joyce Carter
Mountain Home - Naomi Joyce Carter, age 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at River Lodge in Mountain Home.
She was born August 5, 1938, in Mountain Air, New Mexico, to Ben McTee and Cora Mae Smith King. Formerly of Sanger, California, she moved to Mountain Home, in July, 1996. Joyce was retired from the Cotton Division of the United States Department of Agriculture and also worked for Del Monte in Kingsburg, California. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching baseball.
Joyce is survived by a daughter: Sharli (Sam) Jones: Mountain Home, Arkansas; a brother: David (Janet) King: Bend, Oregon; two granddaughters: Tara (Andy) Barnes: Marionville, Missouri, and Shay (Ryan) Johnson: Norfork, Arkansas; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters.
Arrangements will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
.