1/1
Naomi Joyce Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Joyce Carter

Mountain Home - Naomi Joyce Carter, age 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at River Lodge in Mountain Home.

She was born August 5, 1938, in Mountain Air, New Mexico, to Ben McTee and Cora Mae Smith King. Formerly of Sanger, California, she moved to Mountain Home, in July, 1996. Joyce was retired from the Cotton Division of the United States Department of Agriculture and also worked for Del Monte in Kingsburg, California. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching baseball.

Joyce is survived by a daughter: Sharli (Sam) Jones: Mountain Home, Arkansas; a brother: David (Janet) King: Bend, Oregon; two granddaughters: Tara (Andy) Barnes: Marionville, Missouri, and Shay (Ryan) Johnson: Norfork, Arkansas; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters.

Arrangements will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved