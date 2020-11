Naomi RectorMountain Home - Naomi Rector, 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020.She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews, many friends who loved her dearly and her cat, Boots.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rector.A Memorial celebration will be held in the spring of 2021.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you return the kindness to her many friends at the Firehouse with donations of love