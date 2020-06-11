Nathan Allen Parrish
Nathan Allen Parrish

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Nathan Allen Parrish of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 9, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. He was born December 2, 1965, in Houston, Texas, the son of Chester and Opal Houser Parrish. He loved landscaping and left his mark upon the land. Nathan lived in Mountain Home since moving from Texas, in 1985.

Nathan is survived by his partner, Garry Zelk of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Barbara Brown; one nephew; two nieces; seven great-nephews; two great-nieces and twenty four cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Melissa Davis.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nathan Parrish Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
