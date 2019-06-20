Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Nathan Jensen

Nathan Jensen Obituary
Nathan Jensen

Flippin - Nathan "Buddy" Jensen, 70, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away on Friday, June14, 2019 at his home.

Buddy was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 26, 1948 to John and Frances (Andrews) Jensen. After moving from Washington State, he became a resident of the area in 1977. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He liked photography, going to concerts, riding his motorcycle and working in his garden.

He is survived by his wife Lynda of the home; daughter, Angela (Sam) Pasthing of Yellville, Arkansas; two step daughters, Lisa and Robyn Haldeman both of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother, John Jensen of Ashland, Oregon; sister, Janet Jensen of Coupeville, Washington; five grand children: Philip and Jackson Pasthing, Alex Hilton, Logan Baker and Macy Brinkman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Matthew Jensen.

Memorial Service will be held at the Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Kem Reeder officiating.

Services by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.

For online condolences please visit our website at rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 20, 2019
