Nelson Law

Gassville - Nelson Leon Law, 78, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Harrisburg, Illinois. He was born February 1, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Dean and Gladys (Nelson) Law. Nelson was a United States Marine veteran and a member of the New Horizon Church of God in Gassville. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Law; a son, Thomas Law; a brother, Rudy Law and a grandson, Shawn Law.

Nelson is survived by one son, Chad Law of Carrier Mills, Illinois; a brother, Walter D. Law of Oswego, Illinois; a sister, Elizabeth Law of Naperville, Illinois; a granddaughter, Skyler Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a Grandson, Hunter Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a daughter-in-law, Laura Law of Mountain Home, Arkansas and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Burial will be Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Illinois.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
