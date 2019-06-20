Nettie Mae Benson



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Nettie Mae Benson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Tad Rogers officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Nettie passed away June 17, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born September 9, 1924, in Norwich, Kansas, the daughter of Glen and Mabel Devers Skillen. She married Thomas Benson in 1963, in Wood, West Virginia. She was a switchboard operator. Nettie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Bettendorf, Iowa, in 1986. She loved playing the piano, as well as many other instruments, and singing. Nettie supported our troops faithfully and was made an honorary member of the second ranger battalion.



Nettie is survived by her three sons, John (Candy) Benson of Mountain Home, AR, Buck (Geneva) Benson of NC, and Mike (Pam) Benson of IL; three daughters, Lynda (Wes) Short of TX, Sue (Jimmy) Campbell of Hawaii, and Bonnie Baum of CO; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Skillen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Skillen.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Andy Ternes, Tom R. Benson, Nathan Standefer, Jacob Standefer, Joel Baum, and Colton Baum as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.