1/1
Nicholas Wyma Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Wyma, Jr.

Mountain Home - Nicholas Wyma, Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 13, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born September 20, 1934, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Nicholas and Helena Bras Wyma. He married Alice Paris on September 25, 1954, in Harvey, Illinois and was a supervisor for Allis Chalmers. Nicholas lived in Mountain Home since moving from California in 1997. He was a member of the Christian Church of Mountain Home and enjoyed bowling and fishing. Nicholas is survived by his wife, Alice Wyma of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Debra Wyma of Cumming, GA, and Keri Olszewski of Liberty, MO; two grandchildren, Meagan Wash and Monica Olszewski; and one great-granddaughter, Aniya Chapman. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helena Sarkey. A Memorial Service for Nicholas will be 11:00 am, Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Christian Church of Mountain Home, with Pastor Eric Dwyer officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Christian Church of Mountain Home. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christian Church of Mountain Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved