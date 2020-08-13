Nicholas Wyma, Jr.
Mountain Home - Nicholas Wyma, Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 13, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born September 20, 1934, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Nicholas and Helena Bras Wyma. He married Alice Paris on September 25, 1954, in Harvey, Illinois and was a supervisor for Allis Chalmers. Nicholas lived in Mountain Home since moving from California in 1997. He was a member of the Christian Church of Mountain Home and enjoyed bowling and fishing. Nicholas is survived by his wife, Alice Wyma of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Debra Wyma of Cumming, GA, and Keri Olszewski of Liberty, MO; two grandchildren, Meagan Wash and Monica Olszewski; and one great-granddaughter, Aniya Chapman. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helena Sarkey. A Memorial Service for Nicholas will be 11:00 am, Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Christian Church of Mountain Home, with Pastor Eric Dwyer officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Christian Church of Mountain Home. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.