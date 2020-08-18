Nina Keeter
Yellville - Nina Rose Keeter, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 16, 2020 at Twin Lakes Therapy and Rehab in Flippin, Arkansas.
Nina was born March 13, 1934 in St. Joe, Arkansas as the oldest child of Bee and Idella (Methvin) Still. She and her four younger siblings grew up on the family farm where Nina learned to take care of others and developed the strong work ethic and skills that she excelled at throughout her life. She was known for her ability to prepare large, delicious meals for family and friends featuring her home grown vegetables and fruits. She was always so proud of all the beautiful flowers she grew. She was an exceptional seamstress and her beautiful quilts are in numerous homes across the United States. She was always quick with a witty one-liner and laughter filled our home.
Nina married her school sweetheart, Bobby, June 23, 1950 and they were both baptized into the Church of Christ in 1951. They were members of the Freck Church of Christ for the majority of their lives and, most recently, the Highway 5 South Church of Christ in Mountain Home. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage before Bobby passed away December 25, 2017.
Together, Bobby and Nina raised five children who survive them: Bob (Eldonna) Keeter of Mena, Arkansas; Alvin (Karen) Keeter, Darlis Baldridge, and Edward Keeter, all of Yellville; Janell (Clay) Schroeder of Hazelhurst, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Nina is further survived by her siblings: Nelline (David) Watts of St. Joe; Joann (Chuck) Deaton of Harrison; Loren (Joann) Still of Spring Grove, Illinois; Larry (Pat) Still of Pindall; sisters-in-law: Glenda (Frank) Weakland of Greenbrier; Nancy Joe Martinez of Conway; Linda (Mike) Eggerth of Hercules, California; and brother-in-law Larry (Aileen) Keeter of Cambria, California.
In addition to her husband, Nina was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, son-in-law David Baldridge, and brothers-in-law D.L. McEntire and Edward Martinez.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday August 21, 2020 at Still Cemetery near Yellville, Arkansas, with Keith Sharp officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ed Keeter, Clay Schroeder, Brad Baldridge, Eric Keeter, Mike Whitlock, Steve Baldridge, and Rick Baldridge.
Honorary pallbearer will be Leslie Keeter.
Memorials may be made to Still Cemetery, c/o Arvest Bank, PO Box 325, Yellville, AR 72687
