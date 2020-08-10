Nora Richie
Mountain Home - Nora Hope Richie, 84, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born July 19, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Daniel and Bernice (Krueger) Hardy. Nora loved to smile and laugh, talking politics, wine and her dog, Jammer. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gayle Holmes Richie and a son, Daniel Richie.
Nora is survived by a son, Timothy (Diana Burns) Richie of Mountain Home; five grandchildren, Danielle (Nick) Day, Timothy Richie, Jr.; D.J. Richie, Jenna Richie and Dylan Richie; two great grandchildren; significant other, Thomas Murphy; her best friend, Mary Court and many more family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org
