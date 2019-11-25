Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Flippin - Mrs. Norma "Marlene" Johnson, age 85, of Flippin passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born August 30,1934 in Cotter, Arkansas to Calvin and Mary (Wells) Cunningham. She was a member of the Rea Valley Baptist church and proudly graduated cosmetology school as a beautician.

Mrs. Norma Johnson is survived by her Husband Billy Joe Johnson, daughter Glenda (Hal) Lochridge, son Ron (Sharleen) Johnson, 4 grand children, 6 great grand children, brother Glen Cunningham, and sister Mary Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Jackie and Benny Cunningham.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10-2 pm with family receiving friends from 1-2 pm at Roller Chapel with funeral services to follow with Brother Jack Gilliland officiating. Interment will be at Gassville Cemetery in Gassville. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
