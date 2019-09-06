Norma Kay Callaway



McKinney, Texas - Norma Kay (Vandergriff) Callaway was born June 13, 1933, in Borger, Texas. She was the daughter of Shelah Arvel "Paul" Vandergriff and Alma Lois (Cunningham) Vandergriff. At age six her mother died. She then went to live with her aunt Virgie Vandergriff in Corsicana Texas, where she would eventually meet the love of her life, L.G. Callaway. Kay graduated Corsicana High School in 1952 and started Navarro Junior College, then married L. G. Callaway, Nov. 21, 1953. They soon after moved to Houston,Texas where she was blessed with two children. In 1994, when her husband retired, she moved to Tecumseh, Missouri, where she and her husband became members of the Mountain Home Bible Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. After her husband passed away in 2005, she eventually moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas for a couple of years to be closer to her church and then down to Texas near family. Norma Kay Callaway, passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at the age of 86, in McKinney, Texas.



Kay spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being outside, whether gardening, growing flowers or just walking in the woods. She had a classic green thumb and could literally grow anything. Her favorite pets to raise were Cocker Spaniels, but she did have a soft spot for cats also. Kay enjoyed listening to classical music, traditional Christian music, and conservative talk radio. She loved reading books (especially historical novels) and playing her piano. Her favorite hobby was collecting recipes and trying out new dishes on the family. Kay was an excellent cook and never let anyone leave her house hungry. She was a very gracious and hospitable lady and she will be missed.



Norma Kay is survived by her son, Jon Callaway and wife Shannon of Celina, Texas; daughter, Linda Gail Tippel and husband Bevan of Mansfield, Missouri; five grandchildren; Daniel and wife Julie Tippel, Matthew Tippel, and Cayla, Connor and Camryn Callaway; and two great-grandchildren: Lukas and Jayden Tippel.



Norma Kay will be laid to rest next to her husband, L.G., after a Graveside Service, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 am at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 6, 2019