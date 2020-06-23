Norman Woods
Mountain Home - Norman Ray Woods, 92, retired co-owner with his brother, John, of Woods Brothers Garage in Raleigh, Tennessee died Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Wheeling, Arkansas to the late William and Effie (Landers) Woods on March 14, 1928. Norman attended school in Dyess, Arkansas and was a United States Army veteran having served in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning from Germany, he was employed with General Motors Company in Pontiac, Michigan for eight years.
After going into business with his brother, John, Norman was active in the Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department while the city of Raleigh, Tennessee was being formed. He married Marilyn Holland Woods on August 29, 1975 at the Raleigh Presbyterian Church. After retirement they moved to Lakeview, Arkansas and have lived in the area over 20 years. Norman is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Tommie Marie Funk of Florida and Cornelia Young of Bartlett, Tennessee; three brothers, Hershel Lee Woods and John Shelby Woods of Memphis, Tennessee and Thomas W. Woods of Maryville, Tennessee.
Services will be held in Memphis, TN at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Mountain Home - Norman Ray Woods, 92, retired co-owner with his brother, John, of Woods Brothers Garage in Raleigh, Tennessee died Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Wheeling, Arkansas to the late William and Effie (Landers) Woods on March 14, 1928. Norman attended school in Dyess, Arkansas and was a United States Army veteran having served in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning from Germany, he was employed with General Motors Company in Pontiac, Michigan for eight years.
After going into business with his brother, John, Norman was active in the Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department while the city of Raleigh, Tennessee was being formed. He married Marilyn Holland Woods on August 29, 1975 at the Raleigh Presbyterian Church. After retirement they moved to Lakeview, Arkansas and have lived in the area over 20 years. Norman is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Tommie Marie Funk of Florida and Cornelia Young of Bartlett, Tennessee; three brothers, Hershel Lee Woods and John Shelby Woods of Memphis, Tennessee and Thomas W. Woods of Maryville, Tennessee.
Services will be held in Memphis, TN at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.