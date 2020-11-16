1/1
Ola Stoner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ola Stoner

Henderson - Ola Mary Stoner (Hicks), 94 of Henderson, AR passed away on November 12, 2020 in Salem, AR. Ola was born October 17, 1926 in Cord-Charlotte, Arkansas. Ola is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stoner and son-in-law Allen Lambie of Henderson, Arkansas; a sister, Jean Mouradian of Countryside, Il; a grandson, Mark Tomei of Jonesboro, AR; three great grandchildren, Nicholas Tomei, Jr. and Tye Tomei of Mountain Home, AR and Jozi Tomei of Fort Smith, AR and two great-great grandchildren.

Ola was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Hicks and Della Hicks (Winchester); six brothers, Coy Hicks, JC Hicks, Danny Hicks, Sam Hicks, Olen Hicks and Winford Hicks; two sisters, Ethel Strother and Pearl Bell and a grandson, Nicholas Tomei, Sr.

Ola retired from Abbott Laboratories in Illinois after 38 years of employment. During her residence in Illinois, she was an active member of the American Business Woman's Association (ABWA).

A special thanks to all of the staff at Southfork Therapy and Living in Salem, AR for all of their compassion and care in the last few months. Words can never express enough gratitude from Ola's family.

Funeral arrangements are private under the care of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved