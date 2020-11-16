Ola Stoner
Henderson - Ola Mary Stoner (Hicks), 94 of Henderson, AR passed away on November 12, 2020 in Salem, AR. Ola was born October 17, 1926 in Cord-Charlotte, Arkansas. Ola is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stoner and son-in-law Allen Lambie of Henderson, Arkansas; a sister, Jean Mouradian of Countryside, Il; a grandson, Mark Tomei of Jonesboro, AR; three great grandchildren, Nicholas Tomei, Jr. and Tye Tomei of Mountain Home, AR and Jozi Tomei of Fort Smith, AR and two great-great grandchildren.
Ola was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Hicks and Della Hicks (Winchester); six brothers, Coy Hicks, JC Hicks, Danny Hicks, Sam Hicks, Olen Hicks and Winford Hicks; two sisters, Ethel Strother and Pearl Bell and a grandson, Nicholas Tomei, Sr.
Ola retired from Abbott Laboratories in Illinois after 38 years of employment. During her residence in Illinois, she was an active member of the American Business Woman's Association (ABWA).
A special thanks to all of the staff at Southfork Therapy and Living in Salem, AR for all of their compassion and care in the last few months. Words can never express enough gratitude from Ola's family.
Funeral arrangements are private under the care of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
